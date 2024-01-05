Snow on the way: Winter storm watch issued in parts of Massachusetts ahead of weekend nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued for much of Massachusetts ahead of a weekend nor’easter that is threatening to drop more than a half foot of snow in some areas.

The watch is in effect for Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire counties from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in those areas, as well as wind gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the NWS.

“Heaviest snow most likely north and west of the I-95 corridor,” the NWS said in an advisory. “Travel could be very difficult. Snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages.”

Snowfall will reach the region Saturday night and continue through part of the day on Sunday.

Boston and coastal areas to the south were excluded from the winter storm watch.

“Snow totals will increase quickly heading inland, and mixing and melting will limit totals along the immediate coast this weekend,” said Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

Snow totals will increase quickly heading inland. Mixing and melting will limit totals along the immediate coast this weekend. @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/9a1K92MsNI — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 5, 2024

“This is gonna be more than just heavy snow, we’ve got strong winds, especially along the coastline, and power outages because of the heavy wet sticky nature of the snow, Spear said in her Friday morning forecast.

Peak storm conditions will happen Sunday morning through the midday hours. The system is expected to move out by Sunday night.

“If you’re gonna be out late Saturday night it’s gonna get messy out there. If you’re out there Sunday morning, got things to do, it’s gonna be a slow go. If you’re going to the Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, it’s gonna be snowing or raining at that point when they kick off.”

The storm is not expected to have an impact on Monday.

