Cool it now

WINDS OF CHANGE

A wind shift to the northeast will mean a return of cooler air across the region. The coolest will be at the coast with highs stuck in the 50s through the weekend. Town in central New England and Massachusetts will reach the 60s. You won’t find 70s until at least western Massachusetts and Connecticut into New York. At least it’ll be dry through Saturday!

NEXT RAIN IN VIEW

Sunday will start with clouds and a few showers, especially west of 128. After 2 p.m., more significant showers will move into Worcester County and march east to the coast. Rain will likely fall into the night, leaving early Monday morning.

Sunshine Monday will warm us back into the 70s.

