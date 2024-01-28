Snow to start the week: Winter storm warning issued as parts of Mass. could see half a foot of snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm warning has been issued in Mass. as parts of the state could see half a foot of snow to start the week.

Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex County are all in a winter storm warming.

Southern Berkshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk, Eastern Hampden, and Eastern Hampshire counties are under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Our next storm is here. We are looking at snow/rain/mix through Monday. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted for this area in pink where we expect the most snowfall 5-8", a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in purple for some snow/mix through Monday. pic.twitter.com/CT5lQVjwbG — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 28, 2024

There will be slick travel on the roads on Sunday as well as Monday as snow and rain move in.

“We’re going to see a lot of this mix switching over to just plain snow overnight Sunday and that’s when I expect most of the snow accumulating across parts of eastern Massachusetts,” Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Sunday morning forecast.

“Elevations inland will see the most snow, with numbers tapering closer to the coast where we will have more of a mix,” Graf said.

Graf expects six to eight inches of snow to fall in the higher elevations.

“This is a complicated storm system because in order to get snow you need cold temperatures below freezing from the surface all the way up and unless you have that cold column of air you get more of that mix and that’s what I’m expecting here in Boston,” Graf said.

I made a few adjustments to our snow map. Elevations inland will see the most snow, with numbers tapering closer to the coast where we will have more of a mix. pic.twitter.com/F0NJPeTjQj — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 28, 2024

“Gusty winds are set to peak Sunday night and Monday morning, up to 50 mph on the outer Cape, up to 40 mph along the coast, and 30 mph inland, Graf said.

“Between stronger wind gusts and heavy and wet snow, we will be watching for any power outages, make sure to have devices charged ahead of the storm. Snow will wind down during the morning commute on Monday, between 6 and 8 a.m.”

The storm will move out by Monday afternoon and the rest of the week looks clear.

