Smoke caused by hybrid battery on Boston University shuttle bus prompts emergency response

BOSTON — ***A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the shuttle bus had caught fire. While there was smoke, there was no fire.

A busy Boston roadway was shut down after a smoke investigation on a shuttle bus on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., fire crews responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue at Tremont Street where a Boston University bus was pulled over because the driver smelled smoke.

According to Boston University, the shuttle bus was out of service coming from Braintree to Boston and was scheduled to be put in service later in the day.

A BU spokesperson says the smoke was caused from the hybrid bus battery, and the bus never caught fire.

“We are grateful for the calm response of the driver to help ensure safe handling of the issue,” the spokesperson said.

The roadway between Tremont Street and Shawmut Avenue was shut down for a lengthy period of time while crews investigated.

There were no reports of any injuries.

