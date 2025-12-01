Small plane crashes at Chatham airport

CHATHAM, MASS. — The FAA will be investigating a plane crash that happened at Chatham Airport yesterday.

According to officials, fire and rescue were dispatched to the airport on George Ryder Road for a report that a plane had left the runway and crashed into a fence on the airport’s wood line.

The four occupants on the plane were not injured in the crash.

The airport is open to airplane traffic as the FAA conducts their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

