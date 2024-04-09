Small overnight fire at Gloucester hotel quickly extinguished, officials say

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Crews responded to a small fire in an empty Gloucester hotel room early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out in an air conditioning unit around 1:30 a.m. in a corner unit at the Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks on Atlantic Road. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, containing the damage to one room, according to authorities.

There were no reports of any injuries and crews cleared the scene within 90 minutes.

“Our firefighters responded quickly, and their swift response limited damage to a small, confined area,” Chief Eric Smith said.

The hotel is currently closed for the offseason.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group