‘Sluggish’: Massachusetts named second-most ‘sleep concerned’ state in nation, study says

BOSTON — Bay Staters are worrying a lot about their sleep right now, according to a new study.

Massachusetts ranks as the second most “sleep concerned” state in the nation, according to a study by yogajala.

The states were ranked from most to least concerned about their sleep quality and routine, based on Google searches made around sleep problems, as well as those related to the end of daylight savings time. These searches included “can’t sleep” and “clocks fall back.”

New York came in first as the state that struggles the most with sleep quality at this time of year. Massachusetts came in second followed Maryland in third.

But Massachusetts residents can get back on track with their sleep, one yoga expert said.

Maria Andrews, registered yoga teacher and editor at yogajala, said that incorporating a simple routine into your morning can help reduce the effects of a disrupted sleep schedule.

According to Andrews, the clocks falling back an hour can wreak havoc with our internal body clocks.

“Our circadian rhythm is our body’s natural 24-hour clock which controls how awake we feel throughout the day. When the clocks change, and we force our bodies to change their routine, it can take some adjustment,” she said.

While people may enjoy the extra hour in bed, this is “a short-term benefit with long-term repercussions,” Andrews said.

“In the following weeks, we may find it harder to get up in the morning and end up feeling sluggish or lacking energy later in the day due to this shift in routine,” she said.

“Some of us may even try to accommodate for our lack of daytime productivity by staying up later at night to complete tasks or enjoy leisure time,” Andrews said. “Then, the dark winter mornings make it harder for us to wake up, and the cycle begins again.”

One bad habit that some Bay Staters may have is “Revenge bedtime procrastination,” when someone delays going to sleep due to a lack of free time earlier in the day, Andrews said. There has been an increased interest in the habit over recent years, with its hashtag currently having over 29 million views on TikTok.

Signs that your sleep cycle has been affected by this include a lack of motivation, tiredness throughout the middle of the day, struggling to concentrate or get tasks completed – or even headaches developing.

While a short-term shift in routine isn’t the end of the world, it can cause long-term struggles with your sleep schedule that can negatively affect your wellbeing.

According to Andrews, one of the most effective ways to regain energy in the mornings is with a quick stretching yoga routine.

“Getting your body moving early in the morning with a quick routine works to release muscle tension and regulate important wake/sleep systems in our bodies, as well as provide much-needed stress relief,” she said. “While some experienced Yogis like to challenge themselves with more advanced poses such as inversions, anyone can benefit from simple moves that help reduce pain, increase strength, improve our mood and increase our focus – especially in the morning.”

Andrews offered this seven-minute morning routine, which is appropriate for people of all levels of yoga, to help shake away your sleepiness:

7-Minute Tiredness-Busting Morning Routine

Allow a minute for each pose to feel the full effect but take as long as you feel you need. Andrews said these easy steps will have your body feeling invigorated and ready to start the day:

1. Slow Controlled Breathing. Starting simply, controlled breathing can help awaken the body by helping the oxygen to follow through the bloodstream. Sit or lay in a way that is comfortable, although upright is best, and take deep, slow breaths.

2. Child’s Pose. This pose stretches the back, hips, and thighs and gently relieves tension in the back, neck and shoulders. Begin by kneeling on the floor with your toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels, extend the spine and lower your torso to the ground. Keep your palms on the floor, arms extended out and tilt your forehead down. Hold for a minute.

3. Cat-Cow Pose. To do this pose, begin by kneeling on the floor on all fours, palms and knees equally apart. Tuck your chin to your chest and press into your palms, arching your back. As you exhale, push your torso down, lifting the tailbone and head to the sky. Alternate these slowly for a minute.

4. Downward Facing Dog. From being on your hands and knees, tuck your toes, lift your hips and straighten your legs, forming an inverted V-shape. Keep your palms firmly planted on the floor. This pose is perfect for invigorating your body and getting you ready to start the day.

5. Warrior Pose. This pose helps to stretch the hips and groin and promotes a sense of openness. Begin by standing with your feet wide apart and raise your arms to be parallel with the floor. Then, turn your right foot out and bend your right knee, keeping it aligned with your ankle. Stretch your arms out to the sides and gaze over your right hand. Hold this for 30 seconds, then repeat on the left.

6. Triangle Pose. To stretch the hamstrings, move into this pose from Warrior by keeping feet spread wide apart, one turned out and arms out to your sides. Bend to your side and place your lower hand on your shin, other arm to the sky. Follow the arm in the air with your gaze and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

7. Tree Pose. This final pose in the sequence will improve your balance, stability and focus. To begin, stand with your feet together, move your weight onto your left foot and bend your right knee. Then, place the sole of your right foot on the inner calf or thigh of your left leg. Bring your hands to prayer position at your chest and take deep breaths. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the left.”

