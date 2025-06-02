Sinkhole on bridge above MBTA tracks prompts service disruptions, officials say

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing some Blue Line services in East Boston after officials discovered a sinkhole on a bridge above the tracks on Monday.

According to the MBTA, the sinkhole was discovered on a bridge running over the tracks between Wood Island and Orient Heights.

Transit officials say the city of Boston is addressing the issue.

Service between Logan Airport and Suffolk Downs will be replaced with shuttle buses.

No further information was immediately available.

Personnel from the City of Boston are addressing a reported sinkhole on a bridge above our tracks near Wood Island.

