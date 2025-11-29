Simon Centers across the country give away $1M worth of gift cards to thousands of shoppers

BOSTON, MASS. — Simon Centers surprised shoppers with $1 million worth of gift cards nationwide on Black Friday, including in seven local centers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The participating centers in this holiday giveaway included the Burlington Mall, Merrimack Premium Outlets, Northshore Mall, South Shore Plaza, The Mall at Rockingham Park, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

Shoppers in local centers were surprised with $10 gift cards by holiday elves and Simon employees as they completed their early holiday shopping.

According to Simon Centers, the holiday giveaway embodies the spirit of the season—gratitude, generosity, and togetherness.

