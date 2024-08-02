Siblings arrested in connection with shooting in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manchester last month.

According to police, on July 1 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Arms Park after a caller reported they saw a white car speed through a parking lot firing shots, and then leaving the area.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said they saw a white car doing donut-style burnouts around them. Witnesses also said they saw people running around the lot chasing the car and heard several pops that sounded like gunshots.

Upon investigation, officers determined that John Williams, 21 had shot a gun from the white car and his sister, Ava Williams, 18 was driving.

Police located John last month and arrested him and Ava Williams turned herself into police on August 1.

John is charged with 4 counts of reckless conduct and witness tampering. Ava is charged with reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, and false reports to law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at 603-792-5551.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

