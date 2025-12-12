Shoplifting suspect drops replica rifle while fleeing from police

MILLBURY, Mass. — The Millbury Police Department is warning the public of the dangers replica guns pose, following a recent incident with a shoplifting suspect.

Police chased a shoplifting suspect near the rail yard by McCracken Road on the evening of December 8, according to Millbury Police.

As the suspect was running from police, they dropped an item that police later recovered. The item turned out to be a replica AR-15 style rifle, according to police.

Shoplifting suspect carrying replica gun Millbury Police are warning the public of the danger replica guns can pose following a recent incident. Photo Credit: Millbury Police Department

“Although the recovered item was a replica, situations like this highlight the serious risks posed by imitation firearms. Replicas can appear identical to real weapons, creating danger for the public and responding officers during fast-moving incidents,” police say.

Police took Alex Harvey, 35, of Worcester, into custody. Harvey is facing several charges stemming from the incident, officials say.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to police.

Millbury Police are asking parents and guardians to speak to their teens about the risks imitation firearms can cause, citing that they can lead to “dangerous misunderstandings.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group