Sheriff says ‘we do in fact have a crime scene’ in search for mom of ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona sheriff said Monday that “we do in fact have a crime scene” as authorities search for the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Speaking during a news conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said there are signs at the home indicating Nancy Guthrie did not leave on her own.

“I need this community to step up and start giving us some calls,” Nanos said.

Asked to explain why investigators believe it’s a crime scene, Nanos said Guthrie has limited mobility and said there were other things indicated she didn’t leave on her own.

Nanos said at a news conference Sunday night that Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Tucson area. Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday. Nancy Guthrie has some physical ailments, but no cognitive issues, he said.

Searchers were using drones and search dogs to look for Nancy Guthrie, Nanos said. Search and rescue teams were supported by volunteers and Border Patrol, and the homicide team was also involved, he said. It is not standard for the homicide team to get involved in such cases, Nanos said.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene,” Nanos said. He was not ruling out foul play.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement on Monday, NBC’s “Today” show reported.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

“Today” opened Monday’s show with the disappearance of the co-anchor’s mother, but Savannah Guthrie was not at the anchor’s desk. Nanos said during the Monday news conference that Savannah Guthrie is in Arizona.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

