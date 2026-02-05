Shelter in place issued in CT town after train derailment leaks potentially hazardous material

MANSFIELD, CT — Residents in a Connecticut community are being asked to stay in their homes after a train derailed and is potentially leaking hazardous material.

Fourteen train cars derailed in Mansfield, Connecticut near Stafford Road, on Thursday morning. Some of the train cars came into contact with the river.

The town of Mansfield says there is “concern” that hazardous material may be leaking out of the wreckage but crews are still working to assess the situation.

All Mansfield residents within a half-mile of this area should shelter in place. Route 32 is closed between Route 44 and Route 275 (South Eagleville Road).

“Please seek alternative travel routes and avoid this area--it is anticipated this will be a prolonged road closure,” Mansfield town officials said.

Members of Connecticut’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) are also at the scene.

Mansfield town officials say no evacuation orders have been issued at this time but residents should be on the lookout for any further alerts and updates.

Storrs, which houses the University of Connecticut, is a village inside Mansfield.

UConn students driving onto campus are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

“The accident does not have any impact on the operations or safety of UConn’s campuses,” an alert sent out by UConn read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

