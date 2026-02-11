Shelter in place briefly issued at Abington schools after report of suspicious package

ABINGTON, Mass. — Students and staff at Abington’s middle and high school were asked to briefly shelter in place on Wednesday after officers received a report of a suspicious package.

Abington police and firefighters responded to the campus Tuesday morning and removed the package to an area away from the schools.

They determined that the package was harmless and safe, according to Abington school officials.

Abington Police Chief John Bonney said that the package was a project by a middle school student that had a wire and timer attached to it.

“There was a reference to it being a bomb. This was simply a STEM project that had no explosives attached to it. It was removed from the school and brought to a field for further review by the MSP Explosives team,” Bonney said.

The shelter in place was then lifted shortly after.

There is/was no threat to students, staff, or the community, and regular school operations have resumed. We are grateful for the swift response and professionalism of the APD and AFD, as well as the cooperation of our students and staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Abington Schools Superintendent Felicia Moschella.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

