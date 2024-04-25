Sharon Middle School student brought knife to school, principal says

SHARON, Mass. — A student at Sharon Middle School brought a knife to school on Thursday, the principal said in a message to the school community.

Sharon Middle School Principal Kevin O’Rourke said that a student reported to school officials seeing a classmate with a knife.

“We immediately located that student, brought them to the office and confirmed that they had brought a knife to school,” O’Rourke said. “We are very grateful that a student came forward and reported the dangerous item.”

No injuries were reported, O’Rourke said.

“We are following the school policies and procedures to address the dangerous weapon coming to our school. We can thankfully report that no one was threatened or hurt,” O’Rourke said.

It was immediately unclear whether the student with the knife faced any disciplinary action.

“The student reporter absolutely did the right thing by reporting a very dangerous item to trusted adults,” O’Rourke said. “The situation serves as a reminder that weapons never belong in schools.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

