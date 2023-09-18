Sewage discharge in Boston prompts warning from health officials

BOSTON — Due to heavy rains in the region, Boston officials are urging the public to avoid swimming in certain waterways citing combined sewage overflows.

The Boston Public Health Commission said the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow at Prison Point in Charlestown near the Charles River Dam experienced a discharge Monday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. The discharge will impact the Upper Inner Harbor and Charlestown, according to officials.

Residents are asked to avoid contact with the affected waterways for at least 48 hours after the sewage overflow because of the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

The MWRA website and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission will be providing updates on the sewage overflows.

A combined sewage overflow occurs when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system, causing rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to nearby water bodies, according to authorities.

