Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm in our area.

This alert is in effect for West central Essex County, Northeastern Middlesex County, and Northeastern Worcester County until 5:30 p.m.

Those areas include Lowell, Methuen, Billerica, Chelmsford, Andover, Dracut, Tewksbury, Westford, Pepperell, Tyngsborough, Groton, Lunenburg, Townsend, Littleton, Lancaster, Ayer, Shirley, Harvard, and Dunstable.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/13 5:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/YDHSSh0flN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 13, 2025

The National Weather Service has also said to expect “60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.”

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lowell MA, Ayer MA and Pepperell MA until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Mr2tkXWukW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 13, 2025

