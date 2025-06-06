Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for parts of Northwestern Worcester County, parts of Northwestern Middlesex County until 4:30 PM, and parts of Northeastern Franklin County until 4:15 PM

Locations that may be impacted include: Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Northfield, Bernardston, Buckland, Conway, Shelburne, Ashfield, Colrain, Gill, Charlemont, Royalston, Warwick, Leyden, Heath, Rowe, Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner, Holden, Clinton, Spencer, Lunenburg, Townsend, Littleton, Lancaster, Templeton, Rutland, Sterling, West Boylston, Ayer, Westminster, Shirley, Harvard, Ashburnham, and Barre.

In a statement issued by the National Weather Service, “Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines.”

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/06 4:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/qOWamzCqeU — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) June 6, 2025

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 6/06 4:30PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/DS1tEkFo8H — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) June 6, 2025

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group