Several protestors arrested at the State of the City address in Boston, police say

BOSTON — Police arrested several protestors at the beginning of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s second State of the City address Tuesday night.

The protesters parked themselves front and center at the MGM Music Hall and began chanting about the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Video from a Boston 25 photographer shows five protesters being led into a police transport van.

5 protesters being transported after getting arrested at the State of the City in Boston. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/fHmvKfYPGc — Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) January 10, 2024

Boston Police confirm several protesters were arrested and will face charges, although the exact number and nature of the charges are unknown at this time.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group