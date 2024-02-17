Local

Seven displaced, firefighter taken to hospital after fire in Roxbury triple-decker

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

ROXBURY, Mass — Seven people are out of their homes Friday night after flames sprung out of a Roxbury triple-decker.

The rear porches of 14 Dorr Street were engulfed in flames around 6:00 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire spread through the top floors of the three-family home and into the attic, severely damaging the back porches.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the displaced residents.

One of the firefighters who responded had to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries, the fire department said.

The fire department says crews will remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

