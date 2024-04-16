Serious rollover wreck in Norwood prompts large emergency response

NORWOOD, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious rollover crash in Norwood on Tuesday.

The crash happened on University Avenue near Route 1 before 11 a.m., according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks.

Norwood police and firefighters were working to extricate at least one occupant from a wrecked vehicle.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Photos from the scene showed the roof sheered off a white vehicle, a heavily damaged red SUV, debris scattered in the road, and a toppled utility pole.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Brooks didn’t release an additional information.

An investigation is ongoing.

#Breaking University Ave at Route 1 is currently shut down after a bad car crash. You can see in the first picture, the steering wheel is next to the white vehicle. Multiple people extracted. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/FvKzz3dsQG — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) April 16, 2024

Norwood Fire assisted by Westwood Fire working to extricate an occupant. pic.twitter.com/JkrY6gVWyK — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

Rollover crash University by Route One. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DEyki0eTsq — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group