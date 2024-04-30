Serious injuries reported after car crashes into woods off highway in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A person was flown to the hospital after a car crashed into the woods in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a serious crash on Route 495 North found a car that appeared to strike a tree, according to State Police. A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport a victim. It is unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews shut down both sides of the highway for accident reconstruction.

Traffic is being detoured to Boston Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Update: I-495 NB at #Chelmsford is currently closed again for accident reconstruction. Detours to Boston Rd. https://t.co/Xl52D3UWcX — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 30, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

