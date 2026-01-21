Serious crash on South Shore leaves mangled vehicle on its side

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A serious crash in a South Shore town early Wednesday morning left a mangled vehicle resting on its side.

The crash happened on Scannell Road in Randolph around 2 a.m.

Video from the scene showed first responders inspecting the wreckage.

Randolph crash

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

Additional details on what led up to the crash weren’t immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

