‘Senseless act’: New England lawmakers react to Maine mass shootings

LEWISTON, Maine — Local lawmakers in New England are reacting to the Mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine that killed 18 people and injured dozens of others on Wednesday night.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ families, survivors, and everyone across Maine and New England who’ll feel the weight of this senseless act of gun violence,” Healey said in a tweet. “We’re holding our loved ones a little closer tonight, and praying for the safety of the people of Lewiston.”

I’ve been in touch with @GovJanetMills and have offered Massachusetts’ support as Maine responds to this heartbreaking tragedy. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) October 26, 2023

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey called the shooting “senseless” and called for a renewed push to end gun violence.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will provide any medical and safety resources and help in any way they can.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Maine,” Sununu said in a tweet.

New Hampshire state officials have been in touch with our counterparts in Maine to offer and provide any medical and safety resources needed as they manage this horrific situation. Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Maine. https://t.co/4uYzQwdNDw — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 26, 2023

Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety, said during a news conference that 40-year-old Robert Card is a person of interest and said his vehicle was located in nearby Lisbon.

Card remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

“Lewiston is a special place. It is a closeknit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere, Maine Mayor Janet Mills said.

Lewiston is a special place. It is a closeknit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) October 26, 2023

We also know ATF agents from the Boston field division responded to the mass shooting scene late last night.

“All Maine people are sharing in the sorrow of the families who lost loved ones last night, loved ones who were killed or injured while unwinding from a day at work or while spending time with their family and friends,” Mills added on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group