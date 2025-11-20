‘Sense of relief:’ Student reacts as ex-Harvard president tied to Epstein steps away from teaching

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former Harvard University President Larry Summers is taking a step back from teaching for now.

This comes after newly released emails showed he had a friendly relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before 2019 and after Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in 2008.

“Honestly, I can’t believe that Summers has been allowed to teach and be tied at all to Harvard for years,” student Rosie Couture with Harvard’s Feminist Coalition said.

On Tuesday, Summers had told a large class he was stepping back from other commitments.

“Some of you will have seen my statement of regret expressing my shame, with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein, and that I’ve said that I’m going to step back from public activities for a time, but I think it’s very important to fulfill my teaching obligations,” Summers told his students.

Couture said she was in the classroom at the time.

“How is Harvard making young women, young girls have to choose between jeopardizing their academic standing and having to be in the same room as and learning from somebody who’s tied to Epstein?” Couture questioned.

In the emails, Summers also appears to ask Epstein for romantic advice multiple times.

A spokesperson for Harvard said the university is conducting its own review of the released emails.

“I think there’s a sense of relief,” Couture said. “And a sense of what comes next? Will he be allowed to come back?” Couture said.

Boston 25 News asked a spokesperson for Harvard to comment on Couture’s experience and is waiting to hear back.

It’s unclear what the review will mean for Summers’ future on campus.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to Summers. ,

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group