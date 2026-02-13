Seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day at Fenway Park, Red Sox legend Bob Montgomery greets guests

BOSTON — Love is in the air at Fenway Park!

Members from several Boston-area senior centers spent the afternoon at Fenway Park for a Valentine’s Day celebration, and they even got to meet a Red Sox legend!

Boston 25 News was invited to join in on Friday’s event, which was a chance for seniors to connect, share memories, and enjoy Fenway Park in a whole new way.

Former Red Sox catcher Bob Montgomery even stopped by to greet guests.

“I did this last year, and I believe this group this year is having more fun than the group last year. I thought that was pretty special,” said Montgomery.

Mascots Wally and his sister Tessie also made a special appearance, keeping the dance floor lively. Montgomery says the joy in the room captures why events like these are so important

“So nice that all these folks are here and can enjoy this, and it’s even nicer to watch them moving around and dancing, eating, and having fun.”

