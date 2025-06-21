Search efforts underway after person goes missing on Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Lake Winnipesaukee.

State Police say that around 12:48 PM on Friday, NHSP Marine Patrol unit received reports that a person entered the water from their boat, only to not resurface.

Sear efforts are ongoing in the surrounding area of where the incident occurred.

“At this time, there is no known threat to the public.” New Hampshire State Police said. “Additional updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

