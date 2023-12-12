Search continues for suspect after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Roslindale

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspect after they say a stabbing in Roslindale left an 18-year-old victim dead Monday night.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 63 Bradeen Street for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries. Their identity is not being released at this time.

“That’s horrible, absolutely horrible,” Patricia Dunn, a neighbor said.

No description of a suspect was immediately available and no arrests have been made. Officials say there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crime to give them a call as detectives work to track down a suspect.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately made available.

18-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Roslindale stabbing, police say

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

















©2023 Cox Media Group