Seal pup rescued from island of Nantucket making strides in recovery

MYSTIC, CT — Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium is fostering a seal pup that was recently rescued from the island of Nantucket.

The puppy was first rescued by the Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket after being found alone during a critical nursing period.

The Mystic Aquarium says the pup still had a coat she should have shed by her stage of development.

After being admitted on New Year’s Day, the aquarium says she has made great strides.

Aquarium staff have been providing around-the-clock care, including overnight tube feedings for her. This past week. She successfully began the weaning process and is even starting to eating fish!

Anyone who encounters a young seal pup should give it plenty of space.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group