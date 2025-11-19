Seagull drops quahog through vehicle windshield

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Wareham Natural Resource Shellfish Officer arrived home to find his vehicle “vandalized” by an unlikely suspect, Monday.
The officer located a quahog that was dropped through the vehicle’s back windshield.
The irony of the situation isn’t lost on the department, which jokingly commented in a Facebook post that this “has been determined to be a targeted incident because of the nature of [the officer’s] job.”
The leading suspect, a seagull the department has dubbed “Steven.”
The good news for Steven, the quahog was within legal harvesting size. The bad news, it was harvested without a permit so the officer returned it to deeper water, according to the department.
