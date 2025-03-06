School in Maine evacuated after multiple students report feeling ill, officials say

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A school in a coastal town in Maine was evacuated Thursday after multiple students reported feeling ill, officials said,

Emergency crews responding to 911 call from the Wentworth School in Scarborough around 10 a.m. immediately began treating the sick children, according to the Scarborough Police Department.

All students were ordered out of the school and moved to Scarborough High School to allow firefighters to sweep the building.

Police said that school officials have contacted the parents of all the ill students.

Parents who want to pick up their children have been told to go to the high school for dismissal.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Wentworth serves about 700 students in grades 3 to 5 and has more than 100 staff members.

Scarborough police and fire officials have planned a 12:30 p.m. news conference at the town’s public safety building.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group