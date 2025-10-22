School bus crash on Route 128 sends 8 students to the hospital

WESTON, Mass. — Eight studnets have been taken to a local hospital after a crash involving a bus on Route 128 on Wednesday.

A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Exit 39 in Weston around 1:30 p.m, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Eight students the bus were taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital to be evaluated, according to state police.

All injuries are considered to be minor, according to state police.

“Both vehicles will be towed from the scene,” state police told Boston 25 News.

It is not currently known what school district the bus belonged to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group