Saugus woman wins $1 million dollars on Mass. Lottery instant ticket game

SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus woman has one million reasons to be thankful this holiday season following her win on a state lottery game.

Jenifer Rodrigues Dos Santos won a $1 million prize on the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash Blast,” lottery officials say.

“$10,000,000 Cash Blast” is a $20 instant ticket game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Lincoln Ave. in Saugus, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Rodrigues Dos Santos chose the cash option, which means she will take home $650,000 before takes in a one-time payment according to the state lottery.

Rodrigues Dos Santos plans to use the month to buy a house and a truck, lottery officials say.

The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale, according to the state lottery.

