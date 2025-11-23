Salvation Army distributes nearly 40,000 pounds worth of food

BOSTON — The Salvation Army distributed nearly 40,000 pounds of food to nearly 10,000 individuals and families in need on Saturday.

The distribution is part of The Salvation Army’s Boston Holiday Help program, which aims to address food insecurity in Massachusetts. Volunteers began packing boxes at 9 a.m., with pickup starting at 10 a.m.

The more than 2,000 Thanksgiving care packages included a 10- to 15-pound turkey and all the fixings for a complete holiday meal. The distribution was made possible through support from local sponsors, including Lily Transportation and TD Garden.

Families picked up their boxes at various locations, including The Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center, South End Corps Community Center, Children’s Learning Center, Boston Central Hispanic Corps, and the VA Medical Centers in Jamaica Plain and Brockton.

The Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston distributed Thanksgiving packages on November 14.

The nonprofit continues to see an increase in requests for food assistance, with the holiday season historically bringing the highest demand for food, rent, and utility support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

