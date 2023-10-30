Salem police issue warning after 2 people struck by alleged drunken drivers ahead of Halloween

SALEM, Mass. — Police in Salem are warning the public not to get behind the wheel while impaired ahead of Halloween after an alleged drunken driver struck and dragged a woman with his car in over the weekend.

Officers assigned to the Haunted Happenings event responded to the area of 318 Essex Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash where a 35-year-old woman had been struck and dragged under a Toyota Rav 4, according to the Salem Police Department.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was freed from beneath the vehicle by concerned citizens.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on her injuries.

After an investigation, police say officers arrested 43-year-old Vasiliy Orlov, of Salem, and charged him with operating under the influence of liquor 3rd offense, speeding, negligent operation, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of property damage, crosswalk violation, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Hours after that crash, officers responding to a report of BMW 535XI traveling at a high rate of speed on Washington Street just before 12:30 a.m. learned that the driver had nearly plowed into officers in high-visibility uniforms at the same Haunted Happenings event.

The driver, who police identified as 47-year-old Salem native Vincent Roub, was later pulled over on Canal Street and arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor 3rd offense, negligent operation, operating with a suspended license, and speeding.

In a statement announcing the arrests, police warned the public that officers would be out in full force, monitoring the area for impaired drivers through Halloween.

“The Salem Police Department urges individuals to drink responsibly, and never to drive a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This time of year, the City of Salem is filled with people enjoying the season,” said police in a statement. “The Salem Police Department is committed to detecting and arresting those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.”

Both crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

