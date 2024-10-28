Salem officials Halloween crowds will surpass last year’s record turnout

SALEM, Mass. — Officials in Salem are predicting more than one million visitors will descend on the Halloween capital of the world through next weekend.

The crowds from across the U.S. and outside the country were visible this weekend, and it’s expected to get even crazier this week.

Those crowds brought nearly a half billion dollars to Salem last Halloween.

Business owners are anticipating this year’s revenue could surpass that.

“We look forward not just to an incredible revenue and wonderful customers. It’s exciting. People travel to Salem from all over the world,” said Leanne Marrama, co-owner of Pentagram: Witchcraft & Magick Shoppe on Derby Street.

Boston 25 News met many first-time visitors outside Salem Haunted Happenings events on Sunday night.

“Walking down the street, you see people who are already dressed up and excited about the Halloween spirit,” said Christina Matthews from Portland, OR. “You don’t always see that in other areas.”

Visitors said they were not disappointed by the array of spooky activities, museums, and one-of-a-kind family-owned businesses.

“It has been beyond expectations. We’ve had a real blast,” said Rod Mcnair from Ontario, Canada. “The people have all been fantastic!”

Salem Police encourage people traveling to Salem to take public transportation because of the volume of people descending on the “Witch City”.

Those driving are reminded to pay close attention to signage.

Police are reminding folks that cars parked in zones without authorization will be towed.

