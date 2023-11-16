Route 3 in Billerica reopens 19 hours after crash involving tanker truck, fuel spill

BILLERICA, Mass. — Route 3 in Billerica reopened Thursday morning more than 19 hours after a crash involving a tanker truck caused thousands of gallons of fuel to spill out onto the road.

As of 5 a.m., all northbound and southbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

Crews worked all day and night Wednesday and into early Thursday morning cleaning up after the crash, which was caught on dashcam video.

MassDOT said environmental cleanup will continue at 10 a.m. Thursday. They will have to close some lanes of traffic again to accommodate crews.

The crash snarled traffic on busy Route 3 for hours Wednesday as Hazmat teams and environmental response crews worked to clean up the fuel that spilled from a toppled tanker truck.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. just after Exit 76 on the northbound side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

