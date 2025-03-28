Route 28A in Bourne closed due to crash involving school bus

BOURNE. Mass. — Route 28A in Bourne was shut down Friday afternoon due to a crash involving a school bus, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred near where Route 28A connects to Long Hill Road.

One student on the bus suffered very minor injuries, according to Bourne police.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Bourne police shared photos of the damaged front of the bus and a battered sedan involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

