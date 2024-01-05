Local

Route 16 in Wellesley reopens after crash causing fuel spill

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Parts of Route 16 in Wellesley closed as crews cleanup fuel spill Parts of Route 16 in Wellesley closed as crews cleanup fuel spill (Wellesley Police)

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Parts of Route 16 in Wellesley were closed this morning as crews worked on cleaning up a fuel spill.

According to Wellesley Police, the westbound lane of Washington St was closed at Route 9 due to a crash and leaking fuel in the road. The eastbound lane is still open.

As of 7:52 a.m., Washington Street opened with 1 lane blocked.

Some cleanup material remains and will be addressed later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

