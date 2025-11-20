Roslindale fire sends flames through roof

ROSLINDALE, Mass. — Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire in Roslindale that sent flames through a roof Thursday afternoon.

Boston fire officials say the fire on Washington Street escalated to two alarms.

Firefighters are battling a second fire in Roslindale 4294 Washington st. Which is now escalated to 2 alarms . Heavy fire in the rear thru the roof pic.twitter.com/NTT5w7jnbe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2025

Flames and smoke could be seen spilling out of the upper floors.

