Roslindale fire sends flames through roof

ROSLINDALE, Mass. — Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire in Roslindale that sent flames through a roof Thursday afternoon.
Boston fire officials say the fire on Washington Street escalated to two alarms.
Firefighters are battling a second fire in Roslindale 4294 Washington st. Which is now escalated to 2 alarms . Heavy fire in the rear thru the roof pic.twitter.com/NTT5w7jnbe— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2025
Flames and smoke could be seen spilling out of the upper floors.
Boston 25 News has a news crew at to the scene.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group