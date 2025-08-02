Roman Anthony’s walk-off single lifts Red Sox over Astros 2-1 in 10 innings

BOSTON — Roman Anthony lined a fly ball over drawn-in center fielder Chas McCormick’s head to score the automatic runner from third, and the Boston Red Sox rallied in the 10th inning to beat the new-look Houston Astros 2-1 on Friday night.

Boston trailed 1-0 on Christian Walker’s second-inning home run before tying it in the seventh on Wilyer Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

With Abreu starting the bottom of the 10th on second base, Ceddanne Rafaela tried unsuccessfully to bunt him to third before swinging away -- and hitting the ball just a few feet in front of the plate. Catcher Yanier Diaz tried to get Abreu at third, but his throw was late.

Anthony lined a 2-2 pitch to center. McCormick ran after it and it flew just beyond his glove for what was scored as a walk-off single.

Greg Weissert (4-3) pitched a perfect 10th for the win as the Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games to reach a season-high nine games above .500.

Bennett Sousa (5-1) failed to get an out in picking up his first career loss.

Christian Walker homered, Hunter Brown took a shutout into the seventh inning and Jeremy Peña had three hits for Houston. Trade deadline acquisition Jesús Sánchez had two hits and Carlos Correa went hitless in his return to the team that picked him No. 1 overall in 2012 and re-acquired on Thursday the AL West-leading Astros loaded up in their quest for a ninth straight postseason appearance.

In the top of the 10th, the Astros had a runner on third with one out when Mauricio Dubón hit a grounder to short and Trevor Story threw home to keep the go-ahead run from scoring.

Bregman, who played his first nine years in Houston, singled in each of his first two career at-bats against the Astros.

Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (6-6) will face Astros LHP Colton Gordon (4-3) on Saturday.

