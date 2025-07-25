Rockland Deputy Chief put on administrative leave pending investigation

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Rockland Police Department has placed Deputy Chief Brian Coakley on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Boston 25 reached out to Rockland police regarding the matter. They issued the following statement from the Town of Rockland:

<i>The Town of Rockland is firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability for its employees, particularly law enforcement personnel. The Town placed Deputy Chief Brian Coakley on administrative leave in early July pending the outcome of an investigation. </i> <i>We recognize and respect the public’s interest in these matters. However, the Town does not comment on personnel issues or ongoing internal affairs investigations. There will be no further comment at this time. </i> — Town of Rockland

Coakley, who was placed on administrative leave in early July, was promoted to Deputy Chief back on September 17, 2024.

It is unclear at this time what the investigation is regarding.

