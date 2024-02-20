Two luxury cars stolen from NH dealership found in Boston, police say

EXETER, N.H. — Authorities are searching for three suspects accused of stealing two luxury cars that were later found in Boston.

Officers responding to Foss Motors on Portsmouth Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on February 17 learned that a white 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and a red 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat were stolen from the lot during the overnight hours, according to Exeter Police.

The two cars are reportedly valued at more than $76,000 each.

Surveillance video of the incident allegedly shows two suspects entering the parking lot in a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee and heading toward three Dodge SRT Hellcats. After stealing the white and red luxury cars, they smashed the rear window of a third Dodge SRT Hellcat in an attempt to take it but were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspects didn’t have the keys to any of the cars but may have used an electronic device to gain access to them.

Later on that same morning, investigators learned an employee at the Hilton Boston Back Bay hotel reported a Dodge Challenger had driven through a gate in the parking lot around 3:17 a.m.

According to police, hotel security reported seeing three male suspects dressed in black enter the parking lot near the hotel. One of the men reportedly approached the employee and said he wasn’t going to pay the fee to leave the garage because he was delivering food. After explaining the fee couldn’t be reversed, police say both the man along with another suspect drove through the parking gate and fled the scene.

The red Dodge Challenger was later found in the Hynes Auditorium parking garage and the white Dodge Charger was found in a Sheraton hotel parking garage with a stolen Massachusetts commercial plate, according to officials.

The thefts remain under investigation and anyone with information about the suspects or incidents is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.

