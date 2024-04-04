‘A tragic day’: Elderly woman deceased, juvenile hospitalized after house explosion in NH

DERRY, N.H. — An elderly woman is dead and a juvenile female was rushed to the hospital after a house explosion in a New Hampshire town.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home on Goodhue Road in Derry on Thursday around 11:40 a.m. for an explosion

Officials say an elderly woman was found dead in the home and a juvenile female was transported to an area hospital and then a Boston hospital for treatment.

The name of the deceased person is not being released at this time. Fire officials confirmed the elderly woman and the juvenile are related and that they were the only two people inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Derry NH deadly house explosion

Although the incident remains under investigation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office says a tree fell on top of a few propane tanks near the home, which may have triggered the explosion.

First look at the home on Goodhue Rd. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/U7LjOpnTwl — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 4, 2024

None of the surrounding houses in the neighborhood were affected by the blast.

Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggert says arriving crews were hindered slightly by the weather conditions and that they are still on scene putting out hot spots. The home is mostly collapsed and there is considerable debris in the immediate blast zone.

“It’s certainly a tragic day,” Chief Haggert said. “We’d ask that everyone keeps the family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

No further information was immediately available.

Fire Department confirms one person has died and another person has been transported to the hospital after a home explosion, a press conference is expected around 4:30 p.m. @boston25 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 4, 2024

This is as close as Derry PD is allowing us to go, we can see and smell smoke @boston25 pic.twitter.com/gvfmttpvGT — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 4, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group