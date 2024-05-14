Driver careens into Randolph strip mall with two kids in back seat

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are trying to figure out what caused a driver to lose control in Randolph with two kids in the back seat.

It happened during rush hour on Monday on North Main Street near Oliver Street.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that the woman behind the wheel of a maroon SUV careened into the front of a strip mall.

The SUV took out bricks, a bike back, and a pillar which then toppled into the front glass of Waldo Custom Framing.

A car wash sign that had been hit by the SUV then fell over onto a police cruiser that responded to the scene.

“There were two little kids in the backseat, and she was in the front seat. Everybody was screaming, trying to get her out,” said Francisco Gomes, who owns a nearby business. “She got out, and she smiled.”

Police said the woman and two kids were taken to the hospital to be checked out and are doing okay.

Investigators have not yet determined if speed was a factor, and charges have not been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

