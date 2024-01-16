After Iowa, attention shifts to New Hampshire voters ahead of next week’s primary

PLAISTOW, N.H. — Patti Zembruski said she voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 and will cast a vote for him again in New Hampshire’s Republican Primary next week.

“I’m going to support Trump,” Zembruski said. “I liked what he did the last time he was in there. I think he deserves another chance.”

Trump won the New Hampshire Republican Primary by almost 20 points in 2016 and has dominated the 2024 Republican Primary polls for months. But his support in the Granite State may be softening. According to a Jan. 11 poll from Emerson College Polling, the former president’s support among New Hampshire Republicans sits at 44 percent, down from 49 percent in November. Meantime, the poll shows Nikki Haley’s support jumped 10 points to 28 percent. Ron DeSantis came in a distant third with 7 percent.

The Trump and Haley campaigns each announced events this week in New Hampshire. The former president will appear Tuesday at the Atkinson Country Club at 5 p.m. Haley will hold an event Tuesday at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel & Resort in Bretton Woods at 6 PM.

Several Republican voters said they’re still undecided.

“There’s no great candidates. We just have to see what the voters think,” said Newton resident Ben Kalinowski.

“It’s a toss-up. It really is,” echoed Freemont resident Paul Clemenzi. “[Trump] did some great things, but he did some really not so great things. Should someone be elected that’s committed obvious crimes?”

Andrew Blowen, a registered Democrat from Lee, said a lot of his Republican neighbors appear to be turned off by the scandals and controversy surrounding the former president.

“It seems to me a lot of Republicans don’t like him, the way he behaves, while maybe they like his policies,” Blowen said. “I’m a pretty staunch Democrat so I’m not particularly impressed.”

