Rob Gronkowski helping to bring a new playground to the Esplanade

BOSTON — Rob Gronkowski is helping to bring a new playground to the Esplanade.

The new playground is being called “The Gronk Playground” after former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation unveiled plans for the new playground last week in a public meeting.

In 2021, Gronkowski donated over a million dollars to renovate the Charlesbank playground.

There are several Boston-themed pieces of equipment including a duck boat and a climbing area modeled after the Zakim bridge.

The playground is aimed at two different age groups, 2-5-year-olds and 5-12-year-olds.

For more information on the playground and to view the full details, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group