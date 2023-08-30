Roadwork planned for Route 6A in Dennis on Cape Cod to replace culverts

DENNIS, Mass. — Roadwork is scheduled to begin next week on Route 6A to replace two culverts, MassDOT officials said Wednesday.

The work is slated to begin on Route 6A, or Main Street, over Sesuit Creek beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m.

Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and is expected to conclude in May of 2024.

“Traffic will be maintained using standard traffic control measures and state police details,” MassDot said in a statement. “Intermittent road closures of Route 6A with detours will be needed periodically to perform the work. Detour routes will be managed with local police and signs will be in place to direct travelers around the work zone.”

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution, officials said.

All scheduled work is dependent upon the weather and subject to change without notice.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group