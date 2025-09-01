Road rage incident leads to shots fired on the MassPike

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A road rage incident on the Mass Pike led to shots being fired at a person’s vehicle.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers at the Millbury Barracks recieved a report around 7:15 p.m. of a road rage incident on Interstate 90.

The caller said that another vehicle shot a gun at them, resulting in a visible bullet hole in the vehicle.

After the incident, the shooter fled, and the caller exited to the Westborough Service Plaza.

Troopers met with the caller, confirming that, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Troopers took the vehicle as evidence for the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Ballistics Unit to conduct further analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

State Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Millbury Barracks at 508-929-3232.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group