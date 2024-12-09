‘Road rage gone bad’: South end neighborhood shocked by Friday night shooting

Boston — A 40-year old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing his gun at a car during a road rage incident in the South End Friday night.

Police say Jair Furtado was arrested at the corner of E Berkeley Street and Harrison Ave. Police say they arrived on scene for reports of a shot fired, and find two cars halted in the middle of intersection.

Witnesses on scene told police the two cars were in a road rage incident for roughly a half-mile, and the suspect shot at the other driver’s car.

Neighbors told Boston 25 Sunday they heard the gunshot outside their windows.

“It sounded like a gun,” said Dom Marino. “It didn’t sound like a truck bottoming out.”

He added, “Supposedly, from neighborhood banter, the firearm was sitting right on the passenger seat.”

Police searched Furtado’s car, and found a Springfield Hellcat with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine.

They also found ammunition and a holster in the vehicle.

Another witness, Barry, added, “People were running that way towards the restaurant because they’re all scared.”

Police did not report any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

